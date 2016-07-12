July 12 A divided federal appeals court on
Tuesday ordered Utah to continue funding the state branch of
Planned Parenthood, in a defeat for Republican Governor Gary
Herbert, who had ordered a cutoff last year.
By a 2-1 vote, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a
lower court judge erred in denying Planned Parenthood
Association of Utah a preliminary injunction against enforcement
of the cutoff.
The women's health organization had argued that the denial
of funding would violate its constitutional rights.
In Tuesday's decision, the appeals court said the group was
likely to succeed on the merits of its claims, and likely to
suffer irreparable harm absent an injunction.
When ordering the cutoff last August, Herbert cited
secretly-recorded videos that anti-abortion groups have said
showed out-of-state Planned Parenthood employees discussing the
sale of aborted fetal tissue.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)