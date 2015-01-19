Jan 19UTair-Finance LLC :
* Says its sole shareholder, UTair, has proposed
restructuring of UTair-Finance's 05 series bonds, as well as
BO-06 - BO-13 and BO-16 exchange bonds
* Proposes that the obligations under existing bonds be
terminated by compensating bond holders with new bonds issued by
UTair
* The new 12-year bonds have nominal value of 1,000 roubles
($15) per bond
* The interest rate in the first 12 years will equal from 0
to 0.01 pct per annum calculated at 50 pct of nominal value
* For the rest part of nominal value interest rate is 10 pct
per annum during 1-2 years and 14 pct per annum during 3-7 years
Source text: bit.ly/1sURZ0V
($1 = 64.7800 roubles)
