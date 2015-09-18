By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
| SAO PAULO, Sept 18
and two partners have offered to buy embattled Brazilian
engineer UTC Engenharia SA's stake in Aeroportos Brasil, which
controls Brazil's Viracopos airport, a person with knowledge of
the matter said on Thursday.
New York-based Fortress has teamed up with builder WTorre SA
and Sao Paulo-based investment firm Invixx to buy 45 percent of
Aeroportos Brasil, said the person, who requested anonymity as
discussions are ongoing. The person said the stake could cost
the group about 550 million reais ($141 million).
UTC is selling assets because of a decline in orders and
access to funding, after it said it was involved in a corruption
scandal at state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
, a major client.
Fortress' offer for the stake in Aeroportos Brasil, which
owns 51 percent of a concession to operate Viracopos, could also
lead Brazil's state-owned airport operator Infraero to tender
part of its 49 percent stake in the airport, the person said.
Located between Sao Paulo and Campinas, Viracopos is one of
Brazil's fastest-growing airports.
Infraero, which also has a right of first refusal on UTC's
stake in Aeroportos Brasil, is considering selling as much as 39
percent of Viracopos, which the person said could be valued at
about 550 million reais.
The sale could help the Brazilian government raise cash as
it seeks to narrow a swelling budget deficit.
Aeroportos Brasil won the right to operate Viracopos in
2012, when it paid 3.8 billion reais for 51 percent. UTC teamed
up with TPI Triunfo Participacoes e Investimentos SA
and France's EGIS Group.
Like UTC, Triunfo owns 45 percent of Aeroportos Brasil. EGIS
owns 10 percent.
Fortress and its partners are not the only investors looking
at buying UTC's stake in Aeroportos Brasil, the person said.
Fortress, UTC, WTorre, Invixx and Infraero could not be
reached for comment after normal business hours on Thursday.
($1 = 3.90 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Jeb Blount and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)