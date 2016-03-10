NEW YORK, March 10 United Technologies Corp
said on Thursday that slowing orders for climate
controls, elevators and other products in the Middle East due to
low oil prices had prompted it to scale back some revenue
forecasts for the year.
The company said the sales slowdown affected heating,
ventilation and air conditioning systems, fire systems,
elevators and escalators, and was coming from countries across
the region.
"It's pretty widespread," said Bob McDonough, president of
the company's climate controls and security business. "Things
have just really frozen up in terms of the availability of
funds."
Some customers are delaying taking delivery of products they
have already ordered, he said. There are numerous deals in the
pipeline, he added. "But those turning into orders has just
stalled out."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)