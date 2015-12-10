* Raises lower end of 2015 adjusted EPS forecast
Dec 10 United Technologies Corp raised
the lower end of its full-year adjusted earnings forecast and
announced a $1.5 billion restructuring plan aimed at reducing
costs, mainly through factory consolidation.
The U.S. aerospace and building systems conglomerate now
expects 2015 adjusted earnings of $6.20-$6.30 per share, raising
the lower end of the previous estimate by 5 cents.
The company also forecast 2016 adjusted earnings of $6.30 to
$6.60 per share on revenue of $56 billion to $58 billion.
Analysts were expecting 2016 earnings of $6.57 per share on
a revenue of $58.58 billion according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. They estimate 2015 earnings of $6.27 per share.
United Technologies, whose shares rose 1.4 percent in
extended trading, makes Otis elevators, Carrier heating and
cooling systems and Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines.
The company's results this year have been dented mainly by
the strong dollar as well as pressures in its various
businesses.
The company had backed its 2015 profit forecast when it
reported third-quarter results in October, having cut it three
times earlier in the year. It had also said it would announce a
significant restructuring by December.
The restructuring plan, which will run through 2018, is
expected to result in annualized savings of $900 million by
focusing on reducing expenses in high-cost locations, United
Technologies said on Thursday.
"This next phase of restructuring will principally focus on
further structural cost reductions across the manufacturing
base, particularly through footprint consolidation," Chief
Executive Gregory Hayes said.
The company now expects restructuring charges in 2015 to be
about $400 million, which is $100 million higher than its
previous estimate.
United Technologies closed the $9 billion sale of Sikorsky
Aircraft to Lockheed Martin Corp last month.
The company said on Thursday it expects to record a $3.3
billion after-tax gain on the sale in the current quarter.
United Technologies shares were up 1.4 percent at $95.20 in
extended trading.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)