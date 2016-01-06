Jan 6 United Technologies Corp said its Pratt & Whitney unit, which makes aircraft engines, recorded a pre-tax charge of about $870 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

The charge is related to a series of amendments to certain research and development support arrangements the company had previously entered into with Canadian federal and provincial government agencies, UTC said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)