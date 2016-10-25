AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
NEW YORK Oct 25 United Technologies said earnings at its Pratt & Whitney engine division are likely to be flat next year as it absorbs $300 million in costs from negative profit margins and $100 million in pension expenses.
"It's hard to see how Pratt's going to grow earnings," next year Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes said on a conference call with analysts. But he noted that "there will be real growth in other parts of the business to offset that." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.