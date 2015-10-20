Oct 20 United Technologies Corp will
still look at acquisitions in the $1 billion to $5 billion
range, its chief executive said on Tuesday, even as the company
announced a new $12 billion share buyback plan.
"We're looking at those deals in the $1 to $5 billion range
and clearly we have the capacity to continue to do those deals,"
UTC Chief Executive Greg Hayes said after the company reported
third quarter results. Although, Hayes noted, "The bigger,
bigger deal is probably not going to happen."
