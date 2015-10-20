Oct 20 United Technologies Corp on Tuesday posted a decline in quarterly profit, hurt by foreign currency swings, and announced plans to buy back $12 billion worth of its shares.

The aerospace and building systems conglomerate said third-quarter net income fell to $1.36 billion from $1.85 billion a year ago.

Earnings from continuing operations declined to $1.61 per share from $1.93 per share a year ago. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf In New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)