Jan 27 United Technologies Corp reported
a 4.5 percent decline in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong
dollar.
Revenue fell to $14.30 billion in the fourth quarter ended
Dec. 31, from $14.98 billion a year earlier.
The maker of Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Otis
elevators said net income attributable to common shareowners
rose to $3.28 billion, from $1.47 billion a year earlier.
UTC reported 30 cents per share loss from continuing
operations, compared with earnings of $1.41 per share a year
earlier.
The company reported adjusted earnings from continuing
operations of $1.53 per share.
