July 26 United Technologies Corp
reported a 1.25 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by
higher sales at Pratt & Whitney and its aerospace systems
businesses.
The company's revenue rose to $14.87 billion in the second
quarter from $14.69 billion a year earlier.
United Tech said net income attributable to common
shareowners fell to $1.37 billion in the quarter ended June 30,
from $1.54 billion a year earlier.
Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to $1.71
from $1.64.
Excluding restructuring charges, the company earned $1.82
per share.
