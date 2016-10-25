(Adds details from conference call)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK Oct 25 United Technologies Corp
beat analysts' profit and sales estimates with
third-quarter results on Tuesday, and notched up the low end of
its full-year profit forecast, sending shares higher.
The results suggested increasing confidence at the
aerospace, elevator and building controls company, which had
faced concerns about delivery delays of its new Pratt & Whitney
geared turbofan engine and weak demand for elevators.
United Technologies shares were up 1.4 percent at $100.92 in
morning trading.
But the company also said slow sales of its Otis elevators
in China, pension costs and negative profit margins from early
production of its Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engine will
weigh on 2017 earnings.
"It's hard to see how Pratt's going to grow earnings" next
year, Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes said on a conference
call with analysts.
The negative margin will produce about $300 million in
pressure on earnings. But Hayes said that "there will be real
growth in other parts of the business to offset that."
Chief Financial Officer Akhil Johri told Reuters that rising
deliveries of aircraft such as the Airbus A320neo and
A350 and Boeing 787 had boosted sales growth, helped by
the increase in components the company supplies to these latest
jets.
"The aerospace side of the business is still doing well,"
Johri said.
Revenue growth will continue in 2017 as deliveries of Pratt
engines and other aerospace parts increase, though aerospace
margins will be pressured because the new engines are less
profitable in the initial years of production, he added.
Sales and prices in China also will remain under pressure.
"China will be a little bit difficult" in 2017, Johri said.
The Otis elevator division is gaining market share.
"Orders are up 3 percent and the market is down more than 5
percent," he said.
Farmington, Connecticut-based United Technologies posted a 5
percent rise in adjusted earnings to $1.76 a share, compared
with $1.66 that analysts, on average, had expected, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose to $14.35 billion compared with estimates of
$14.27 billion. United Technologies raised the bottom end of its
adjusted 2016 earnings forecast by 10 cents to between $6.55 and
$6.60 a share.
In another sign of confidence, the company spent $6 billion
on share repurchases in the quarter, keeping it on track to
deliver a promised $22 billion through buybacks and dividends
from 2015 through 2017.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Arunima Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Will Dunham)