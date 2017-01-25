PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 United Technologies Corp, the maker of Otis Elevators and Carrier air conditioners, posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by better sales at its Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines unit.
The company's net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders was $1.02 billion, or $1.26 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
The company's attributable loss from continuing operations was $256 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
United Technologies' net sales rose 2.5 percent to $14.66 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.