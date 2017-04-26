April 26 United Technologies Corp, the maker of Otis Elevators, Pratt & Whitney engines and Carrier air conditioners, reported an 17.8 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher sales in all its four business units.

United Tech's net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.39 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.18 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.73 from $1.42.

The company's net sales rose 3.4 percent to $13.82 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)