BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 27 Sikorsky Aircraft's CH-53K heavy-lift helicopter being built for the U.S. Marine Corps completed its first test flight on Tuesday, company and Marine Corps officials said Tuesday.
The successful first test flight, which took place early Tuesday, marks a major milestone for the CH-53K program and Sikorsky, a unit of United Technologies Corp.
Lockheed Martin Corp is expected to complete its $9 billion takeover of Sikorsky by late October or early November. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.