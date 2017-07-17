FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
Brazilian construction group UTC files for bankruptcy protection
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Deals
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
UltraTech Cement June-quarter consolidated profit up 15 percent
Company Results
UltraTech Cement June-quarter consolidated profit up 15 percent
Sovereign investors face off with funds in hunt for private deals
Investing
Sovereign investors face off with funds in hunt for private deals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
July 17, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 18 hours ago

Brazilian construction group UTC files for bankruptcy protection

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian construction group UTC Participações SA filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday to restructure 3.4 billion reais ($1.1 billion) in debt, the company said in a statement.

UTC signed a leniency agreement with prosecutors last week after admitting to bribing government officials to get contracts with state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA .

The bankruptcy protection filing includes 14 UTC subsidiaries.

UTC, targeted by prosecutors in Brazil's widest-ever corruption probe, Operation Car Wash, has been forbidden from working for Petrobras since December 2014. ($1 = 3.1825 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.