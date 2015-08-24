DUBAI Aug 24 Oman's United Finance
said on Monday it had rejected a takeover offer from Al Omaniya
Financial Services and will not pursue the potential
transaction any further.
The board of United Finance met on Sunday to discuss the
proposal but decided that Al Omaniya had not made "an acceptable
financially binding offer", according to a United Finance bourse
filing which did not elaborate further.
Al Omaniya's was the final offer left on the table after an
initial three-way battle among financial institutions in the
sultanate for United Finance, which offers loans and leasing
services as well as corporate deposits.
In May, United Finance invited National Bank of Oman, Bank
Nizwa and Al Omaniya to participate in an acquisition bidding
process. The other two institutions later decided not to bid,
leaving Al Omaniya as the only bidder.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)