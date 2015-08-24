(Adds Al Omaniya statement in para 1 & 3, share price reaction)
DUBAI Aug 24 Talks for a possible takeover of
Oman's United Finance by Al Omaniya Financial Services
have broken down and will not progress any further, the
two sides said on Monday.
The board of United Finance met on Sunday to discuss the
proposal but decided that Al Omaniya had not made "an acceptable
financially binding offer", according to a United Finance bourse
filing which did not elaborate further.
In a separate bourse filing, Al Omaniya said it had
submitted a non-binding bid which was subject to due diligence.
United Finance then "insisted on a commercially binding offer
before the due diligence", a condition which Al Omaniya did not
want to accept and so talks ended.
United Finance has a market capitalisation of $113.8
million, according to Reuters data, while Al Omaniya's market
value is $197.8 mln.
Al Omaniya's was the final offer left on the table after an
initial three-way battle among financial institutions in the
sultanate for United Finance, which offers loans and leasing
services as well as corporate deposits.
In May, United Finance invited National Bank of Oman, Bank
Nizwa and Al Omaniya to participate in a bidding process. The
other two institutions later decided not to bid, leaving Al
Omaniya as the only potential purchaser.
Shares in both United Finance and Al Omaniya didn't trade on
Monday as the main Muscat bourse was again buffeted by global
market turbulence, closing 3 percent down.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and
Keith Weir)