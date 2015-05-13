DUBAI May 13 Oman's United Finance Co has invited National Bank of Oman, Bank Nizwa and Al Omaniya Financial Services to participate in a merger and acquisition bidding process, it said on Wednesday.

United Finance, which offers loans and leasing services as well as corporate deposits, did not give details of the process or provide a timeline.

The company said last month that it had received an offer from National Bank of Oman to buy the company. The offer appeared to challenge a proposed merger between United Finance and Bank Nizwa which was already under discussion.

