DUBAI May 21 Oman's United Finance said on Thursday that National Bank of Oman had confirmed interest in participating in a bidding process for a possible acquisition of the company.

United Finance, which offers loans and leasing services as well as corporate deposits, on May 13 said it invited National Bank of Oman, Bank Nizwa and Al Omaniya Financial Services to participate in a bidding process after all three had approached it with merger proposals.

Bank Nizwa has since withdrawn its proposal, while Omaniya this week confirmed its interest. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, Editing by William Maclean)