BANGKOK, June 25 Thailand's United Power of Asia
Pcl said it plans to increase electricity generating
capacity in Myanmar's Dawei Special Economic Zone after the
first 20 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power plant started commercial
operations last week.
United Power, formerly known as Cyber Planet Interactive
Pcl, was renamed after the company diversified from property and
information technology into the energy sector via the
acquisition of Andaman Power and Utilities Co Ltd.
Andaman Power has signed a contract with Tanintharyi
regional government to supply electricity and develop the gas
project in Dawei, the company said in a statement.
The 20-MW power plant at Kanbauk, the first in Dawei special
economic zone, is a major step for United Power to expand into
the high potential market in Southeast Asia, its Chief
Executive, Noppol Milinthanggoon, said.
Andaman Power will build a second power plant with a
capacity of 150-200 MW and construction is expected to begin
soon, Andaman Power Chairman Upakit Pachariyangkun said after
signing a contract to seal a deal for United Power to acquire
his company for 340 million baht ($10 million).
In the longer term, Andaman Power also plans to negotiate
with Myanmar's government on building a third plant with a
capacity of 300 MW, Upakit said.
Despite abundant natural gas and hydropower potential, only
about 30 percent of Myanmar's 60 million people have access to
electricity, among the lowest rates in Asia.
Thailand and Myanmar governments seized control of the
strategically located complex from Italian Thai Development Pcl
, Thailand's leading construction firm, in November 2013
after the project had been stalled for years.
Italian Thai has partnered Rojana Industrial Park
to develop the first phase of the project, the Thai government
had said.
