* Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs to underwrite IPO

* To list shares on NYSE under the ticker symbol "UTE"

Jan 5 Ute Energy Corp filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Denver, Colorado-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs were underwriting the IPO.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "UTE".

Ute Energy will use part of the proceeds from the offering to repay debts.

The company said its parent company, Ute Energy LLC, was formed in 2005 by the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation in Utah to participate in the exploration and development of the Tribe's mineral estate in the Uinta Basin.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.