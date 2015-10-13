By Ole Mikkelsen
| COPENHAGEN
COPENHAGEN Oct 13 Danish logistics group DSV
has no intention of raising its bid for U.S.-based UTi
Worldwide Inc, it said on Tuesday after four law firms
said they were investigating if the UTi board had agreed to sell
the company too cheaply.
DSV last week agreed to buy UTi at $7.10 per share in a
$1.35 billion deal that would create the world's fourth-largest
logistics provider, though the deal still needs to be approved
by UTi shareholders.
Although the offer was 50 percent above the closing price of
UTi shares the day before the offer, and 34 percent above their
30-day average, San Diego-based law firm Johnson & Weaver
questioned if UTi's board had adequately pursued the best price
possible.
"Johnson & Weaver is investigating whether the proposed deal
price represents adequate consideration, especially since one
Wall Street analyst has a $14.00 price target on the stock," it
said in a statement, without saying if it was working on behalf
of any specific shareholder or shareholders.
Three other law firms, Rosen Law, Levi & Korsinsky and
Brower Piven, issued similar statements.
DSV Chief Executive Jens Bjorn Andersen said he had no
intention of increasing the bid, telling Reuters: "We have
published an offer that we think is attractive. We stand by
that."
UTi did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Its largest shareholders, funds controlled by P2 Capital
Partners holding 11.8 percent, support the transaction.
The California-based company has been loss making for the
last three years and has also reported losses for the first two
quarters of this year.
Some analysts see a counter-bid as a possibility for UTi,
whose shares have tumbled from $14.00 seen in December. The
stock closed at $7.12 on Monday, a slight premium to the offer
price.
Yet analyst Jim Corridore at S&P Capital IQ said in a note
he expected the transaction to go through, adding UTi "was never
able to get its restructuring on track, and was, in our view,
poorly managed."
Morgan Stanley & Co is serving as financial advisor
to UTi in connection with the transaction, while DSV is being
advised by Rothschild.
(Editing by David Holmes)