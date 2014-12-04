Dec 3 Logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc
said it held "exploratory" talks to be acquired by
Nordic trucking company DSV A/S, denying a Bloomberg
report that discussions were at an advanced stage.
UTi has been in talks with DSV since mid-2014 and could
reach an agreement as early as this month, but discussions could
still stall, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1rTAzl3)
"UTi can confirm that exploratory conversations have taken
place between the companies, in response to an inquiry from DSV
A/S, those discussions never progressed beyond a preliminary
stage," the company said in a statement.
DSV A/S issued a statement on Wednesday confirming "certain
discussions" with UTi Worldwide about its potential acquisition,
but said that "there are no current discussions with UTi
Worldwide Inc."
"Currently there are no discussions taking place between the
companies," UTi added.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Supriya Kurane in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)