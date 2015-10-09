(Corrects spelling of "block" in fourth paragraph; also adds
bullet points)
* DSV offers $7.10 in cash per each UTi share
* Bid represents 50 pct premium to UTi closing price on Oct.
8
* UTi chairman strongly recommends shareholders accept offer
* DSV shares up as much as 6.7 pct to record 270.4 crowns
By Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN, Oct 9 Danish transport and logistics
group DSV is buying UTi Worldwide in a deal
that values the U.S.-based rival at $1.35 billion, saying the
deal offered to give it greater global reach as well as
opportunities for synergies and cost savings.
Shares in DSV, which had held abortive takeover talks with
UTi last year, rose as much as 6.7 percent to a record 270.4
Danish crowns. UTi stock had dropped 66 percent since the
collapse of the previous deal talks.
DSV's offer, which has been accepted by UTi, is $7.10 in
cash per each UTi share, a premium of about 50 percent to the
target's closing price on Oct. 8, and a premium of around 34
percent to the 30-day volume-weighted average closing price.
"The price is actually relatively cheap for such a large
block of business," said analyst Frans Hoyer at Jyske Bank,
noting it was pitched at 0.34 times the company's last full-year
reported sales of $3.9 billion.
DSV, founded by 10 truckers in 1976, has long said it wanted
to growth its business and a consolidation of the fragmented
industry was needed. It said the deal was expected to increase
DSV's annual revenue by approximately 50 percent, creating one
of the world's strongest transport and logistics networks.
"We complement each other perfectly, both in terms of
business activities and geography," DSV Chairman Kurt Larsen
said. UTi Chairman Roger MacFarlane said he strongly recommended
shareholders accept the offer.
But analysts also noted UTi's recent performance as a
challenge for DSV. The company on Sept. 3 reported a bigger than
expected second-quarter loss of $0.70 per share and a 16.5
percent drop in revenue to $913.9 million.
"There is a big potential in this for DSV but there is also
great risk," analyst Jacob Pedersen at Sydbank said. "UTI is not
making any money today, so DSV really needs to get the big broom
out and clean up in the company".
DSV said the transaction is conditional on approval of the
UTi shareholders, the largest of which are funds controlled by
P2 Capital Partners LLC, holding approximately 10.8 percent of
the shares. P2 has already come out in favour of the deal.
Deutsche Post-controlled DHL Logistics is the world's
largest player in the sector, followed by Swiss-based Kuehne &
Nagel, Germany's DB Schenker and U.S.-based C. H.
Robinson.
Danske Bank, ING and Nordea
have committed to financing the transaction.
UTi said Morgan Stanley was its financial advisor on
the deal, with Cravath, Swaine & Moore serving as legal advisor.
(Editing by Pravin Char and David Holmes)