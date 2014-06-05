BRIEF-Coca-Cola COO - To reduce about 1,200 job reductions beginning in second half of 2017
* COO on conf call- saw improved Q1 performance in China, in part driven by a strong chinese new year campaign; India performance improved
June 5 Logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss as revenue fell in its air and ocean freight businesses.
The net loss attributable to UTi increased to $43.2 million, or 43 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $12.4 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, UTi posted a loss of 9 cents per share.
Revenue fell 3.3 percent to $1.05 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* COO on conf call- saw improved Q1 performance in China, in part driven by a strong chinese new year campaign; India performance improved
NEW YORK, April 25 Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co said on Tuesday that it plans to cut costs and is on the lookout for strategic deals as it readies itself for the potential loss of its largest customer, Anthem Inc.