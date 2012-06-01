June 1 U.S. regulators plan to finalize a set of
new safety rules for operating the nation's nuclear reactors in
August, after considering public comment through July.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has drafted several
guidelines to ensure proper implementation of three orders the
agency issued to nuclear power plants in March, in response to
lessons learned from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident in
March last year.
"Public comments on the draft interim staff guidance (ISG)
will help the NRC ensure the guidance is as complete as
possible," the agency said in a statement dated May 31.
The draft represents approaches made by operators of the
nation's nuclear reactors to meet the requirements of the three
orders before Dec. 31, 2016, the compliance deadline.
"The ISGs are not mandatory, but U.S. nuclear power plants
would have to seek NRC approval if they wanted to follow a
different compliance approach," the NRC said.
Nuclear regulators around the world have tightened scrutiny
of reactor operations after an earthquake and tsunami damaged
the Fukushima reactor.
The biggest nuclear power operators in the United States
include Exelon Corp, Entergy Corp, Dominion
Resources Inc, Duke Energy, Progress Energy
, NextEra Energy, Southern and the Tennessee
Valley Authority.