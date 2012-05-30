HOUSTON May 30 American Electric Power's
Kentucky utility withdrew its request to spend $940
million to install environmental equipment to keep its
800-megawatt Big Sandy 2 coal-fired unit running, a spokesman
said on Wednesday.
Citing changing market conditions over the last few months,
AEP spokesman Ronn Robinson said Kentucky Power is
"re-evaluating all options."
Robinson said the company has determined more generation
will be available in the Kentucky market in the 2015-16 time
frame than previously thought.
"That allows us to review our options and that may still
include installing a scrubber," Robinson said. "We can revisit
it."
Kentucky Power initially said it would retire the larger
unit at the Big Sandy station as part of a plan to shut 6,000 MW
of coal-fired generation to meet stricter emission rules coming
from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
In March, the utility changed positions, telling regulators
it wanted to install a scrubber at the Big Sandy unit.
That move drew opposition from environmental and consumer
groups due to the high cost for Kentucky Power's 173,000
customers.
"Burdening Kentuckians with a billion dollar retrofit of an
outdated coal plant would be a bad decision, and we are glad
that AEP has realized that," said Wallace McMullen, Energy Chair
of the Cumberland Chapter of the Sierra Club.