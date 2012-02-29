Feb 29 U.S. power company American
Electric Power Co's Ohio subsidiary filed a plan with
Ohio utility regulators that would slightly reduce power rates
for residential customers.
Industrial and manufacturing customers however will see
rates increase, the company said in a release late Tuesday.
AEP filed the new rate plan, called an Electric Security
Plan in Ohio, after the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio
(PUCO) last week rejected the company's previously approved
stipulated rate agreement.
Earlier this week, AEP Ohio filed a motion with the PUCO for
relief and a request for an expedited ruling specifically
regarding generation capacity charges following the commission's
Feb. 23 order rejecting the previously approved rate agreement.
Under the new rate plan, AEP said the average residential
customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month would see
rates fall about $1.78 or 1.5 percent in its Ohio Power
territory and about $5.37 or 4.3 percent in its Columbus
Southern Power territory compared to January and February 2012.
This is a return to the rates charged as of December 2011.
AEP said the new rate proposal reflect the full cost of
fuel, carrying costs for environmental investments, the
remaining cost of fuel charges deferred and capped in previous
years, and the removal of riders previously approved under the
stipulated agreement.
AEP Ohio provides electricity to nearly 1.5 million
customers in Ohio and the the northern panhandle of West
Virginia.