July 11 More than 140,000 homes and businesses, mostly in Ohio,
were without power early Thursday following severe thunderstorms on Wednesday,
according to local power companies.
American Electric Power Co Inc, the hardest-hit utility in Ohio,
said a strong band of severe weather traveled across the state Wednesday
afternoon, causing "considerable damage" to its electric system.
"Strong winds with gusts registering at over 70 miles per hour in some parts
of the state, coupled with heavy rains and severe lightning, has caused damage
to electrical equipment, broke poles and downed power lines," AEP said in a
release.
AEP warned customers to be prepared for the possibility of extended power
outages over the next several days.
The following table lists other major outages.
Power Company Holding Company State Out Now
AEP - Ohio AEP OH, WV 86,300
FirstEnergy - Ohio FirstEnergy OH 17,100
FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania FirstEnergy PA 11,600
FirstEnergy - W Virginia FirstEnergy WV 11,600
PSE&G PSEG NJ 8,000
AEP - Appalachian AEP WV, VA 4,400
AEP - Indiana Michigan AEP IN 3,900
Duke - Progress Carolinas Duke NC, SC 1,500
Xcel - Minnesota Xcel MN 1,400
Total 145,800