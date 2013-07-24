July 24 More than 100,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma were without power early Wednesday following severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, according to local power companies. Public Service Co of Oklahoma, a unit of American Electric Power Co Inc , said about 88,900 customers were without power, mostly in the Tulsa area. The following table lists other major outages. Power Company Holding Company State Out Now AEP - PSO AEP OK 88,900 OG&E OGE OK 14,200 Total 103,100