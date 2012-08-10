* New units to replace old units over next several years
* Plant could enter service in 2018 and 2020
* Old Huntington units run this summer due San Onofre shut
Aug 10 California energy regulators started
reviewing U.S. power company AES Corp's proposed
939-megawatt (MW) addition to the Huntington Beach power plant
in Orange County.
AES wants to build two natural gas-fired, combined-cycle
plants on a 28.6-acre site located within the existing footprint
of the existing Huntington Beach facility about 30 miles (48 km)
south of Los Angeles.
The California Energy Commission said in a release late
Thursday the estimated capital cost of the project would be from
$500 to $550 million. Power traders noted that cost was low and
may only pay for one of the two combined cycle facilities AES is
looking to build.
Each combined-cycle power block would consist of
three-gas-fired combustion turbines and one steam turbine. The
units would use dry cooling, eliminating the use of ocean water
for cooling.
California will need new power plants like the proposed
Huntington Beach plant to replace about 17,000 MW of existing
generation expected to shut over the next several years because
the old plants use so-called once through ocean water cooling
systems that harm fish and other aquatic life.
If the commission approves of the new Huntington Beach plant
by the first quarter of 2014, AES told the regulator the company
could start construction during the first quarter of 2015.
Construction of Block 1 would last from the first quarter of
2015 through the second quarter of 2018. Work on Block 2 would
run from the first quarter of 2018 through the second quarter of
2020, AES told the energy commission.
AES said the existing 226-MW Units 1 and 2 and another unit
would be demolished for the new project. The other unit would be
removed between the fourth quarter of 2014 and the end of 2015
to provide the space for the construction of Block 1. Units 1
and 2 would be demolished from the fourth quarter of 2020
through the third quarter of 2022.
The project would average 192 workers during the
construction and demolition period, with a peak of about 230
workers for Block 1 and 240 workers for Block 2. There would be
33 employees when the project is operational, AES told the
commission.
SAN ONOFRE SHUTDOWN
After both reactors at the 2,150-MW San Onofre nuclear power
plant in Southern California shut in January due to problems
with its steam generators, the California ISO, which operates
the power grid for much of the state, called on AES to take
Huntington Beach Units 3 and 4 out of retirement for at least
for the peak summer demand months.
AES sold the 225-MW Unit 3 and 227-MW Unit 4 to Edison
Mission Energy, a unit of California power company Edison
International, so Edison Mission could shut the units to
avoid producing more emissions in the area when its new 500-MW
Walnut Creek power plant in the City of Industry enters service
expected in 2013.
AES, which continues to operate Units 3 and 4 for Edison
Mission, retired the units in January 2012 but brought them out
of retirement by May for at least the summer.
With a heat wave blanketing the state this week, California
needed the additional generation from Huntington Beach to avoid
possible outages in the southern part of the state as customers
crank up their air conditioners to escape the heat, stressing
the grid.
San Onofre is owned by units of Edison International
and Sempra Energy.