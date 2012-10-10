Oct 10 Alabama Power agreed to buy wind power
from a second TradeWind Energy LLC wind farm to be constructed
in the U.S. Midwest.
Alabama Power, a unit of Georgia-based power company
Southern Co, and independent Kansas-based wind developer
TradeWind said in a release on Wednesday that the companies
entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement for 202 MW from
the Buffalo Dunes wind farm in Kansas.
The $300 million Buffalo Dunes wind farm was expected to
enter service in December 2013. The project was expected to
create an estimated 150 jobs during construction and employ some
15 full-time workers once operational, according to the release.
TradeWind said on its website the Buffalo Dunes wind farm
would be 200 to 405 MW when completed.
Earlier this month, Alabama Power said the Buffalo Dunes
purchase mirrored an agreement to buy 202 MW of power from
TradeWind's 235-MW Chisholm View wind farm in Oklahoma, which
was expected to enter service in December 2012.
On its website, TradeWind said the Chisholm View wind farm
consists of 140 General Electric Co 1.6-MW turbines.
Alabama Power serves more than 1.4 million customers in the
southern two-thirds of the state.