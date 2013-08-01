BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
Aug 1 Alliant Energy Corp's Interstate Power and Light awarded a $110 million contract to replace equipment at its Ottumwa coal-fired power plant in Iowa to engineering firms Babcock & Wilcox Co and privately held Burns & McDonnell.
Babcock & Wilcox said in a statement the project includes replacement of the turbine rotor, boiler pressure parts and other parts at the 697-megawatt plant.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
In 2012, Interstate Power and Light awarded Babcock & Wilcox and Burns & McDonnell a contract to engineer, procure and construct the plant`s environmental control systems.
Babcock & Wilcox said it will replace the turbine rotor and other equipment at the same time as the environmental upgrades.
Material delivery for the turbine rotor and other equipment is scheduled for July 2014, it said.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict