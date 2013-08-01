Aug 1 Alliant Energy Corp's Interstate Power and Light awarded a $110 million contract to replace equipment at its Ottumwa coal-fired power plant in Iowa to engineering firms Babcock & Wilcox Co and privately held Burns & McDonnell.

Babcock & Wilcox said in a statement the project includes replacement of the turbine rotor, boiler pressure parts and other parts at the 697-megawatt plant.

One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.

In 2012, Interstate Power and Light awarded Babcock & Wilcox and Burns & McDonnell a contract to engineer, procure and construct the plant`s environmental control systems.

Babcock & Wilcox said it will replace the turbine rotor and other equipment at the same time as the environmental upgrades.

Material delivery for the turbine rotor and other equipment is scheduled for July 2014, it said.