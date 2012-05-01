HOUSTON May 1 A lack of awareness of real-time
conditions on the western power grid last Sept. 8 -- rather than
a single power-line problem -- was to blame for a blackout that
left 2.7 million electric customers in southern California,
Arizona and the Mexico border in the dark, watchdogs for the
U.S. power grid said on Tuesday.
A joint report from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC) and the North American Electric Reliability Corp (NERC)
recommended that transmission operators improve modeling of the
western grid and coordination for emergencies between utilities.
The seven-hour blackout forced flights to be canceled at San
Diego International Airport, snarled traffic across the region
and cut water supplies in some areas.
"This report highlights the growing need for more
coordination of grid operations in the West," FERC Chairman Jon
Wellinghoff said in a release.
The event started in the early afternoon of Sept. 8 with the
loss of Arizona Public Service's 500-kilovolt
Hassayampa-North Gila transmission line, but loss of the line
did not cause the blackout that mostly affected customers of
Sempra Energy, according to the joint report.
The sequence of events that followed included the loss of
4,300 megawatts of generation, including the two-reactor San
Onofre nuclear power station operated by Edison International's
Southern California Edison utility. The plant not only
supplies power to the San Diego area, but supports the
importation of outside power into the region.
Transmission operators had little idea of how problems on a
neighbor's grid would impact their own, said Dave Nevius, NERC
vice president. "Without a good model of your system and your
neighbor's system, it's hard to handle something like this when
it starts," Nevius said.
The report said operators need to understand better how even
transmission lines under 100 kilovolts can affect the operation
of much bigger power lines that move large amounts of
electricity hundreds of miles.
Better knowledge of the western system might have allowed
operators to take action to prevent the blackout from cascading
throughout southern California, according to the report.
"This event underscores how complex and interdependent our
North American electric systems are and the critical importance
of information sharing, communications, system studies and
coordinated operations among all interconnected systems," said
Gerry Cauley, NERC chief executive.
The eight-month inquiry dissected how the outage unfolded,
made recommendations to prevent a recurrence but did not focus
on possible violations of NERC reliability standards.
Violation of NERC standards can result in enforcement
actions that include financial penalties and modification of
utility requirements.