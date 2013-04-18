April 18 The New York Public Service Commission on Thursday approved a plan to build the Champlain Hudson power transmission line, capable of moving 1,000 megawatts of hydropower from Quebec to New York City.

Privately held transmission company Transmission Developers Inc, whose lead investor is the Blackstone Group LP, said on its website it will take about 3-1/2 years to build the power line at an estimated cost of $2.2 billion.