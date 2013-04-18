BRIEF-Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.3 mln
* CEO Hikmet Ersek's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.3 million versus $8.6 million in FY 2015 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nwXLpr] Further company coverage:
April 18 The New York Public Service Commission on Thursday approved a plan to build the Champlain Hudson power transmission line, capable of moving 1,000 megawatts of hydropower from Quebec to New York City.
Privately held transmission company Transmission Developers Inc, whose lead investor is the Blackstone Group LP, said on its website it will take about 3-1/2 years to build the power line at an estimated cost of $2.2 billion.
* CEO Hikmet Ersek's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.3 million versus $8.6 million in FY 2015 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nwXLpr] Further company coverage:
* On March 23, co executed a third amended and restated credit agreement
* Pure Multi-family REIT LP announces CDN$70 million (US$52 million) equity offering