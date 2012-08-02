* Hybrids not enough to overcome nuclear plant shutdowns
* Fitch sees low ROCE returns raising risk of higher
leverage
* Utilities retain market access, tight pricing despite woes
By Josie Cox
LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - German utilities' efforts to remain
near the top of the credit spectrum after being battered by the
government's nuclear U-turn have failed, rating agencies decided
last week, painting a glum picture for companies that once
epitomized safe investment opportunities.
In an attempt to safeguard its ratings, RWE in June
completed a EUR2bn hybrid issuance programme, implemented in
August 2011, which included transactions in Swiss francs,
sterling and US dollars. In September 2010, the utility priced a
EUR1.75bn perpetual non-call 5/10-year hybrid.
Standard & Poor's last week downgraded Germany's two largest
utilities, RWE and E.On, by one notch to BBB+ and A-
respectively, citing an uncertain outlook for the companies.
Fitch also trimmed RWE's issuer default rating to A- from A,
saying that it expects the financial burden, in terms of net
debt and nuclear provisions, to remain at high levels for the
foreseeable future.
"We had hoped that the measures we took would be enough to
defend ourselves against a downgrade, but it seems that
especially S&P has come to see the whole utilities sector as a
Triple B sector," Volker Heischkamp, group treasurer at RWE
said.
"Only very few utilities' ratings now fall outside of that
band."
A fund manager said that the problem RWE had was that it had
focused on issuing hybrid debt but had under-delivered in other
areas, such as its asset disposal programme.
"Considering the measures that RWE has taken to prevent
exactly this from happening, it seems very
unfortunate that things have turned out the way they have," one
syndicate banker said.
RWE has said it plans to sell assets worth EUR7bn by the end
of 2013, of which only around EUR1.5bn have been achieved so
far.
ROCE AND NEGATIVE HEADWINDS
Five-year CDS levels at both corporates spiked drastically
in mid-2011 following Germany's decision to shutter nuclear
plant, and although levels largely retreated to levels seen in
early 2012, the climb seems to be back on.
E.On's five-year CDS has risen by around 9% since the start
of April to around 85bp, and RWE's by as much as 21% to around
107bp.
"RWE, in particular, did not manage to deleverage when they
could have. They missed their chance when they had it,"
Alessandro Rovelli, credit strategist at Aviva investors said.
He said that the capital hike and hybrid debt issues had
just been a way for the company to buy time. He broadly agrees
with S&P's action and said that the ratings agency had been
quite generous up until now.
Further highlighting the concerns surrounding utilities,
Fitch published a report arguing that the return of capital
employed (ROCE) for western European utilities was lagging other
sectors.
One immediate threat of a depressed ROCE level, the agency
said, was that shareholders may become disappointed and demand
an improvement of their returns.
"This often involves companies taking on more debt, or
undertaking aggressive corporate actions at the expense of the
company's credit profile," Alex Griffiths, head of research for
EMEA corporates at Fitch said.
Fitch has over half of eurozone utilities on a Negative
Outlook or Watch.
"This corresponds to an overall negative outlook for the
western European utility sector generally (...) Spain, Italy and
Germany among the most challenged geographies."
Credit Agricole in a note published this week, highlighted
that utilities have a limited ability to mitigate negative
headwinds.
Capex is already close to trough levels and asset disposals
are coming to an end and starting to have a dilutive effect in
some cases, the strategists said, adding that the possible
positive impacts from dividend cuts were fairly limited too.
ACCESS NOT DENIED
Despite the dire outlook, RWE's Heischkamp said that he did
not expect the trimmed rating to have an impact on the group's
ability to access the bond market in future.
"We're still getting reverse inquiry from investors," he
said.
"Naturally, we will have to remain very vigilant and keep a
close eye on the market, but when the backdrop is right, issuing
should not be a problem."
RWE has around EUR1.8bn of bonds maturing this year,
EUR1.9bn next year and around EUR500m in 2014, Heischkamp said,
and added that refinancing these should be no problem.
He emphasized that despite macroeconomic volatility, the
corporate bond market remains rosy and is still considered more
of a haven than many sovereigns.
"Naturally there is a chance that a bubble could form and
burst, but at the moment the funding climate for high-quality
corporates is still very good."
(Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Helene Durand, Alex
Chambers)