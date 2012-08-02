* Hybrids not enough to overcome nuclear plant shutdowns

* Fitch sees low ROCE returns raising risk of higher leverage

* Utilities retain market access, tight pricing despite woes

By Josie Cox

LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - German utilities' efforts to remain near the top of the credit spectrum after being battered by the government's nuclear U-turn have failed, rating agencies decided last week, painting a glum picture for companies that once epitomized safe investment opportunities.

In an attempt to safeguard its ratings, RWE in June completed a EUR2bn hybrid issuance programme, implemented in August 2011, which included transactions in Swiss francs, sterling and US dollars. In September 2010, the utility priced a EUR1.75bn perpetual non-call 5/10-year hybrid.

Standard & Poor's last week downgraded Germany's two largest utilities, RWE and E.On, by one notch to BBB+ and A- respectively, citing an uncertain outlook for the companies.

Fitch also trimmed RWE's issuer default rating to A- from A, saying that it expects the financial burden, in terms of net debt and nuclear provisions, to remain at high levels for the foreseeable future.

"We had hoped that the measures we took would be enough to defend ourselves against a downgrade, but it seems that especially S&P has come to see the whole utilities sector as a Triple B sector," Volker Heischkamp, group treasurer at RWE said.

"Only very few utilities' ratings now fall outside of that band."

A fund manager said that the problem RWE had was that it had focused on issuing hybrid debt but had under-delivered in other areas, such as its asset disposal programme.

"Considering the measures that RWE has taken to prevent exactly this from happening, it seems very unfortunate that things have turned out the way they have," one syndicate banker said.

RWE has said it plans to sell assets worth EUR7bn by the end of 2013, of which only around EUR1.5bn have been achieved so far.

ROCE AND NEGATIVE HEADWINDS

Five-year CDS levels at both corporates spiked drastically in mid-2011 following Germany's decision to shutter nuclear plant, and although levels largely retreated to levels seen in early 2012, the climb seems to be back on.

E.On's five-year CDS has risen by around 9% since the start of April to around 85bp, and RWE's by as much as 21% to around 107bp.

"RWE, in particular, did not manage to deleverage when they could have. They missed their chance when they had it," Alessandro Rovelli, credit strategist at Aviva investors said.

He said that the capital hike and hybrid debt issues had just been a way for the company to buy time. He broadly agrees with S&P's action and said that the ratings agency had been quite generous up until now.

Further highlighting the concerns surrounding utilities, Fitch published a report arguing that the return of capital employed (ROCE) for western European utilities was lagging other sectors.

One immediate threat of a depressed ROCE level, the agency said, was that shareholders may become disappointed and demand an improvement of their returns.

"This often involves companies taking on more debt, or undertaking aggressive corporate actions at the expense of the company's credit profile," Alex Griffiths, head of research for EMEA corporates at Fitch said.

Fitch has over half of eurozone utilities on a Negative Outlook or Watch.

"This corresponds to an overall negative outlook for the western European utility sector generally (...) Spain, Italy and Germany among the most challenged geographies."

Credit Agricole in a note published this week, highlighted that utilities have a limited ability to mitigate negative headwinds.

Capex is already close to trough levels and asset disposals are coming to an end and starting to have a dilutive effect in some cases, the strategists said, adding that the possible positive impacts from dividend cuts were fairly limited too.

ACCESS NOT DENIED

Despite the dire outlook, RWE's Heischkamp said that he did not expect the trimmed rating to have an impact on the group's ability to access the bond market in future.

"We're still getting reverse inquiry from investors," he said.

"Naturally, we will have to remain very vigilant and keep a close eye on the market, but when the backdrop is right, issuing should not be a problem."

RWE has around EUR1.8bn of bonds maturing this year, EUR1.9bn next year and around EUR500m in 2014, Heischkamp said, and added that refinancing these should be no problem.

He emphasized that despite macroeconomic volatility, the corporate bond market remains rosy and is still considered more of a haven than many sovereigns.

"Naturally there is a chance that a bubble could form and burst, but at the moment the funding climate for high-quality corporates is still very good." (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers)