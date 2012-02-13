* Companies say BPA discriminates against wind
* FERC says wind must have equal footing
* BPA proposes cost-sharing settlement
By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, Feb 13 Owners of wind farms in
the Pacific Northwest objected to a cost-sharing proposal
suggested by the Bonneville Power Administration to settle last
year's dispute over the curtailment of wind generation,
according to a letter sent on Monday to U.S. Energy
Secretary Steven Chu.
Executives with Iberdrola Renewables, PacifiCorp,
NextEra Energy and others called BPA's idea a "clear
circumvention of the FERC order to file an open access
transmission tariff," in the letter to Chu.
In December, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
ordered Bonneville to revise its "environmental redispatch"
policy that curtailed electric output from wind farms last
spring to keep electric supply from exceeding demand.
"BPA is positioning this cost-sharing proposal as fair - but
in reality, everybody loses when BPA is allowed to discriminate
against any particular energy source and not let the market set
energy prices," the coalition of wind generators said.
FERC said BPA must treat wind generators on equal footing
with federally generated hydropower in the Pacific Northwest.
BPA said the policy, implemented between May and July of
last year, resulted in the curtailment of 97,557 megawatt-hours
of wind generation, or 5.4 percent of the total wind output
connected to BPA's grid, for a loss of $2.15 million in
renewable energy credits (REC) and production tax credit (PTC)
income.
The agency said redispatch was necessary to maintain grid
reliability and to balance its many statutory requirements to
protect fish. The policy will expire at the end of March.
This year's Columbia River outlook currently calls for
lower-than-normal runoff at the key Dalles Dam from January to
July, versus 2011's record snowfall and above-normal water
runoff, according to a government agency, but BPA warned there
is a one-in-three chance of high river flow on the Columbia in
any year.
Under BPA's draft proposal released last week for public
comment, the agency said it would compensate curtailed
generators for lost revenue, including renewable and production
tax credits during periods of high water runoff and low demand.
BPA said compensation for lost revenue could range from $12
million to more than $50 per year.
The agency said it would cover costs of curtailing wind
generation this spring, if needed, from a transmission reserve
account. Then it would start a new rate case and seek to divide
compensation costs equally between users of BPA's Federal Base
System and wind energy operators within its system.
BPA's proposal "falls short of a binding commitment to
open-access principles and non-discriminatory management of the
region's transmission grid," said Rachel Shimshak, director of
the Renewable Northwest Project, an advocacy group. "We will
continue to insist that BPA comply with the FERC order and file
a binding, comparable, open access tariff in addition to
reaching resolution on an equitable cost allocation and other
issues."
Earlier this month, FERC agreed to BPA's request to rehear
parts of the December order.