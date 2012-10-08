* Coal retirement/retrofits to cost up to $144 billion
* Brattle says up to 77,000 MW of coal could shut
* Higher natural gas prices will reduce coal retirements
By Scott DiSavino
Oct 8 More U.S. coal-fired power plants could
retire due to environmental regulations and weaker-than-expected
electric demand, costing the industry up to $144 billion,
economists at consultancy Brattle Group said.
In a new study, Brattle's economists forecast 59,000 to
77,000 megawatts (MW) of coal plant capacity would likely retire
over the next five years.
That was about 25,000 MW more than the firm had estimated in
2010, Brattle said in a release. There is about 317,000 MW of
coal-fired capacity now in the United States.
Brattle estimated more coal units would shut than other
recent studies, including a report by the power industry's
research arm Electric Power Research Institute that forecast
36,000 to 61,000 MW could shut over the next several years. One
megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
"Everything else being equal, this amount of retirement will
be enough to increase prices in both electric and gas markets
for a few years, but we do not envision that impact to be large
or persistent enough to alter retirement decisions," Frank
Graves, Brattle principal and co-author of the study, said.
The economists estimated the power industry would have to
invest $126 billion to $144 billion to retrofit and replace the
coal capacity.
Since December 2010, when Brattle released its prior
estimates of coal plant retirements, natural gas prices and the
projected demand for power have decreased.
The economists said these shifts in market conditions had
resulted in an acceleration in announced coal plant retirements.
As of July 2012, generating companies had announced the
retirement of some 30,000 MW of coal plants (roughly 10 percent
of total U.S. coal capacity) by 2016, Brattle said. For factbox
on coal plant retirements, click on
But the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency still has to
finalize some rules related to emissions, cooling water and coal
ash.
To reflect the remaining environmental uncertainty, Brattle
said its economists had developed "strict" and "lenient"
scenarios, with about 59,000 MW likely to retire under lenient
rules versus 77,000 MW under strict regulations.
NATURAL GAS FACTOR
The economists said natural gas prices would play a major
factor in determining the number of coal plants to retire.
Retirements would drop to between 21,000 and 35,000 MW if
natural gas prices increased by just $1 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu) relative to April 2012 forward prices.
If gas prices fell by $1, the economists projected coal
retirements would increase to between 115,000 and 141,000 MW.
Natural gas prices in April bottomed at $1.90 per mmBtu.
Over the past decade, natural gas has traded in a wide range
from less than $2 to more than $15, averaging about $6. The
current spot cost is $3.35.
The biggest coal-fired generation companies in the United
States include units of American Electric Power Co, Duke
Energy Corp, Southern Co, Xcel Energy Inc
, GenOn Energy Inc and FirstEnergy Corp.