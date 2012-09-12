BRASILIA, Sept 12 Brazil plans to renew licenses
for electricity generation utilities on the condition that they
sell energy at an average price of 30 reais per megawatt-hour, a
government source told Reuters on Wednesday.
That would be less than half the 78 reais ($38.61) per
megawatt hour that will be charged by the group building the
giant Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in Brazil's Amazon, which is
expected to be one of that nation's cheapest new power sources.
Shares of Brazilian electric utilities fell more than
11 percent on Wednesday, their biggest one-day drop in at least
five years.
($1 = 2.02 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn)