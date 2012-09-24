UPDATE 3-Qatar's dispute with Arab states puts LNG market on edge
* Qatar trade: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sv4ouc (Adds UAE ban on Qatari LNG tankers in anchorage zone)
SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Brazil's states are combining forces to challenge a new federal policy aimed at lowering energy bills by cutting taxes and renewing utility concessions at lower rates, an official of the nation's richest state said on Monday.
Sao Paulo Energy Secretary José Aníbal said the state would forego 1 billion reais ($493 million) in revenue per year under the federal government's current plan to lower electricity rates, which are among the world's highest.
* Qatar trade: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sv4ouc (Adds UAE ban on Qatari LNG tankers in anchorage zone)
CANCUN, Mexico/NEW DELHI, June 5 Jet Airways Ltd , India's biggest full service carrier by market share, is in talks to buy 75 single aisle aircraft with an option to purchase another 75, two people familiar with the plan said on Monday.