SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Brazil's states are combining forces to challenge a new federal policy aimed at lowering energy bills by cutting taxes and renewing utility concessions at lower rates, an official of the nation's richest state said on Monday.

Sao Paulo Energy Secretary José Aníbal said the state would forego 1 billion reais ($493 million) in revenue per year under the federal government's current plan to lower electricity rates, which are among the world's highest.