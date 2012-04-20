* Solar plant to serve PG&E's customers in 2015
* 500-MW project to cost more than $2.7 billion
* Project to create over 1,000 construction jobs
April 20 California energy regulators will hold
a workshop on April 26 for private solar power company
BrightSource Energy's proposed 500-megawatt Hidden Hills solar
power plant estimated to cost more than $2.7 billion.
If approved, the project will provide power to California
power company PG&E Corp under two power purchase
agreements already approved by the state's utility regulators in
2010, according to releases by the California Energy Commission
and BrightSource which is headquartered in California.
Construction of the Hidden Hills project was expected to be
completed by the fourth quarter of 2014 or the first quarter of
2015 with commercial operation in the first half of 2015.
The project is expected to create 1,087 jobs at the peak of
the 29-month-long construction, with another 120 full-time jobs
when the plant becomes operational.
Hidden Hills consists of two 250-MW solar thermal power
plants located on 3,277 acres of private land leased in Inyo
County, next to the Nevada border about 45 miles (72 km)
northwest of Las Vegas.
The power transmission line and natural gas pipeline would
be located in Nevada on public land managed by the U.S. Bureau
of Land Management.
Each plant would use about 85,000 heliostats, elevated
mirrors guided by a tracking system mounted on a pylon, to focus
the sun's rays on a receiver located atop of a 750-foot tall
solar power tower near the center of the each solar field.
Separately, BrightSource is building the 392-MW Ivanpah
solar power plant in California's Mojave Desert for PG&E and
Southern California Edison, a unit of California power company
Edison International. The expects Ivanpah to enter
service in 2013.