* Units may be needed with nuclear plant down
* The two gas units restarted in May
July 2 The California Independent System
Operator will keep two generating units at AES Corp's
Huntington Beach power station available for dispatch into
August to help replace lost generation from the damaged San
Onofre nuclear plant, the grid agency said in a market notice on
Monday.
The two retired power plants which AES restarted in May,
will continue to be available for dispatch after Aug. 8, to
bolster grid reliability in the San Diego and Orange County
area.
The ISO got no response to its offer to market participants
for alternate solutions by a June 29 deadline, the agency said.
Huntington Beach Units 3 and 4, natural gas-fired units with
total capacity of 440 megawatts, were called on in early May as
the ISO looked at reliability issues in the Southern California
area without the 2,150-MW San Onofre plant which has been shut
since January.
The ISO has extended its contract with AES under its
capacity procurement mechanism until Aug. 8. At that time the
agency will decide how long it wants to keep the plants
available, a spokesman said.
Southern California Edison, a unit of Edison International
said last month it will submit a plan to regulators by
the end of July to outline a schedule to restart San Onofre Unit
2, but the plan requires approval of nuclear regulators which
will take more time, until the end of August, at the earliest.
The San Onofre nuclear station is located halfway between
Los Angeles and San Diego and is critical to the grid to import
electricity into Southern California, the state independent
system operator has said.
The ISO warned that San Onofre's extended shutdown raises
the possibility of rolling power outages as warmer temperatures
boost demand for power over the summer.
The San Onofre outage, entering its sixth month, began
following the discovery of premature tube wear in steam
generators made by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and
installed within the past two years.
The ISO also worked to accelerate completion of two
transmission projects in Southern California and plans to
utilize more conservation efforts as summer demand climbs.
The 1950s-era Huntington units, which AES retired at the end
of 2011, would add generation in Southern California and, more
importantly, bolster the transmission system to allow power from
outside the state to flow to San Diego, the state's second
largest city, ISO officials said previously.
The units were previously taken out of service in the
mid-1990s, but restarted in 2003 following the 2001 California
energy crisis, according to a company filing.