* Calpine gets to keep Sutter plant running

* California ocean-cooled power plants to shut

* ISO plans for possibility of no San Onofre in 2013

Sept 14 California's power grid operator has approved a rule to ensure the system can keep flexible power plants from prematurely retiring if they are needed for reliability in future years.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) said in a release late on Thursday it took on this issue after U.S. generation company Calpine Corp, owner of the Sutter power plant, told the ISO the company had been unable to secure a power contract and would have to shut the facility.

Sutter is a 525-megawatt natural-gas-fired plant that entered service in 2001, making it one of the newer and cleaner power stations in the state. One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.

Energy traders said it was odd that a relatively new plant could not obtain a contract to sell power. However, they noted that most recent contracts went to new projects under construction, especially wind and solar.

The ISO determined Sutter would be needed for grid reliability around 2017-2018 when some older steam plants are expected to retire because they use ocean water for cooling.

The newer, combined-cycle plants such as Sutter do not use ocean water to cool their systems.

For 2012, the California Public Utilities Commission required utilities to enter into power contracts with Sutter.

The ISO said the at-risk-of-retirement provision would allow the grid operator to contract for capacity determined to be needed for reliability reasons two to five years in the future.

The price for the capacity will be based on the resource's going-forward costs, the ISO said, noting it would write contracts for these at-risk plants only after the operator made a good-faith effort to secure a utility contract.

SUMMER 2013 WITHOUT SAN ONOFRE?

Separately, the ISO also said it was preparing for the possibility of a second summer without the 2,150-MW San Onofre nuclear plant.

The two reactors at San Onofre in southern California shut in January after one leaked a small amount of radiation. The units have remained out of service due to problems with their steam generators.

The loss of the reactors, the largest generating sources in the area, posed potential reliability problems for the grid during the summer of 2012 when air-conditioning usage was highest. The grid, however, managed to get through the summer without much impact on customers other than a few calls for energy conservation on the hottest days.

In preparation for the summer of 2013, the ISO is looking to convert the Huntington Beach units 3 and 4 into synchronous condensers that would provide the grid with voltage support normally supplied by the nuclear plant.

Southern California Edison (SCE), a unit of Edison International that operates San Onofre for its owners, has not yet said when the units would return to service.

Any return depends on approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which plans to hold its next public meeting on San Onofre on Oct. 9.

Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas and Electric utility also owns a stake in San Onofre.