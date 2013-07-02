July 2 California's power grid operator urged
customers in the northern part of the state to conserve energy
for a second day on Tuesday as residents crank up air
conditioners to escape a heat wave blanketing the region.
The California ISO, which operates the grid in most of
California and Nevada, forecast peak demand topping 47,100
megawatts (MW) on Tuesday and 47,200 MW on Wednesday. It had
forecast a peak of about 46,000 MW on Monday.
The state's all-time record was 50,270 MW, set in July 2006
before commercial and industrial usage of electricity was
reduced during the economic crisis.
The ISO has several options to reduce power usage before it
gets to the unlikely step of calling for rolling blackouts, but
an unexpected shutdown of big power plants or transmission lines
could force the grid operator to act, especially with wildfires
raging in the west.
The ISO has not called for rolling blackouts since the
Western energy crisis in 2000-2001, when market manipulation by
energy traders like Enron caused a shortage of electricity.
Temperatures in Los Angeles, California's biggest city, will
reach 90 degrees F (32.2 C) on Tuesday, about 8 degrees above
normal for this time of year, and 87 on Wednesday, according to
Accuweather.com.
The mercury in San Jose, the biggest city in northern
California, will hit 96 degrees on Tuesday, 15 degrees over
normal, before sliding to 87 on Wednesday, AccuWeather.com said.
On Monday, power prices in California markets for Tuesday
delivery jumped to at least five-year highs in the $100s per
megawatt hour. Power traders, however, said prices for Wednesday
delivery fell to the $60s and $70s.
The California ISO issued an alert for northern California
on Sunday that is still in effect due to heavy demand for power
and the continuing outage of the state's biggest power unit,
PG&E Corp's 1,122-MW Diablo Canyon 1 nuclear reactor.
Generating resources in California are below par after the
permanent closure in June of the 2,150-MW San Onofre nuclear
power plant and the unexpected closure last week of Diablo
Canyon.
Diablo Canyon was trying to come back on line on Tuesday.
PG&E Corp is the biggest utility in California, serving
about 5.1 million customers in the northern and central parts of
the state.
The other big utilities are Southern California Edison, a
unit of Edison International that retired the San Onofre
reactors, and San Diego Gas and Electric, a unit of Sempra
Energy.
Power traders said the heat wave was hitting northern
California harder than the southern part of the state because of
the Diablo Canyon reactor outage.
North American reliability coordinators in the spring warned
California could face "operational challenges" from the shutdown
of San Onofre, and that a prolonged heat wave could force
utilities to use rolling blackouts in the San Diego and Los
Angeles areas to keep the grid reliable.
