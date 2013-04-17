HOUSTON, April 17 State power grid officials
hope to avoid asking Northern California residents to curb
electric use a second day on Wednesday as utility crews worked
through the night to begin repairs at a vandalized substation.
Early Tuesday, the Metcalf substation serving the Silicon
Valley area, owned by PG&E Corp's Pacific Gas and
Electric utility, was heavily damaged by gunshots leading the
California Independent System Operator (ISO) to call for
conservation.
No customers lost power Tuesday, a PG&E spokeswoman said,
and a "Flex Alert" requesting conservation across Northern
California was allowed to expire at midnight.
The grid situation is "still delicate," said ISO spokesman
Steven Greenlee, but no "Flex Alert" was issued early Wednesday.
"We are watching and assessing," Greenlee said.
The Metcalf substation serves a large, heavily populated
area, including major high-tech companies, and provides voltage
support to the broader Northern California grid, the ISO said.
PG&E spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo said crews were still
evaluating the full impact of damage to the substation and
working to clean leaking oil from at least one of the damaged
transformers.
"We are making progress," she said.
She could not say how many transformers were damaged by the
gunfire which is being investigated by law enforcement as an act
of vandalism.
The ISO projects statewide power consumption will reach
29,254 megawatts on Wednesday, up from Tuesday's peak of 26,838
MW.