HOUSTON, April 17 State power grid officials hope to avoid asking Northern California residents to curb electric use a second day on Wednesday as utility crews worked through the night to begin repairs at a vandalized substation. Early Tuesday, the Metcalf substation serving the Silicon Valley area, owned by PG&E Corp's Pacific Gas and Electric utility, was heavily damaged by gunshots leading the California Independent System Operator (ISO) to call for conservation. No customers lost power Tuesday, a PG&E spokeswoman said, and a "Flex Alert" requesting conservation across Northern California was allowed to expire at midnight. The grid situation is "still delicate," said ISO spokesman Steven Greenlee, but no "Flex Alert" was issued early Wednesday. "We are watching and assessing," Greenlee said. The Metcalf substation serves a large, heavily populated area, including major high-tech companies, and provides voltage support to the broader Northern California grid, the ISO said. PG&E spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo said crews were still evaluating the full impact of damage to the substation and working to clean leaking oil from at least one of the damaged transformers. "We are making progress," she said. She could not say how many transformers were damaged by the gunfire which is being investigated by law enforcement as an act of vandalism. The ISO projects statewide power consumption will reach 29,254 megawatts on Wednesday, up from Tuesday's peak of 26,838 MW.