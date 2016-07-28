July 28 California's power grid operator
extended its call for consumers to conserve electricity into
Thursday as a heat wave continued to bake the state, especially
the inland cities.
Electricity supplies statewide were expected to be tight as
consumers cranked up their air conditioners, the California
Independent System Operator (ISO) said in a statement.
The ISO said it was also dealing with power plant outages,
reductions in transmission line capacity and the possibility of
limited imports because of high temperatures in neighboring
states.
The ISO forecast that demand would reach 46,888 megawatts on
Thursday and 46,274 MW on Friday as some inland cities like
Sacramento and Fresno top out at around 110 degrees Fahrenheit
(43 Celsius).
On Wednesday, demand peaked at 45,790 MW, the highest so far
in the 2016 summer season. Though high, that fell short of
2015's 47,358-MW peak set in September and the grid's all-time
record of 50,270 MW set in July 2006.
To help maintain grid reliability, the ISO on Wednesday told
electric companies to restrict maintenance on generating
facilities and transmission lines. The ISO has not yet
restricted maintenance for Thursday.
Restricting maintenance and issuing so-called flex alerts
for conservation are among the first of many steps the ISO can
take to maintain reliability during high demand or other
stresses to the system.
AccuWeather forecast temperatures in the biggest cities
along the coast, like Los Angeles, San Diego and San Jose, would
top out in the 80s F on Thursday and Friday. Highs in San
Francisco are expected to reach the 70s F over the next week.
State agencies in April warned that millions of electric
customers in Southern California could suffer power outages of
up to 14 days this summer due to the limited availability of
Southern California Gas' Aliso Canyon gas storage facility after
it shut due to a massive methane leak in October.
SoCalGas, a unit of Sempra Energy, said on its
website that gas supplies should be enough to meet demand this
week.
The company expects to deliver over 3.4 billion cubic feet
of fuel on Thursday and almost 3.4 bcf on Friday, with 2.8 bcf
coming from pipelines and 0.5-0.6 bcf from storage facilities.
If correct, Thursday's deliveries would be the highest for
SoCalGas so far this summer.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)