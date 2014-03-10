March 10 California set back-to-back solar power
records last week, the state grid operator said on Monday.
The amount of electricity produced from carbon-free solar
facilities connected to the grid reached 4,093 megawatts on
Saturday, surpassing the day-earlier record of 3,926 MW, the
California Independent System Operator (ISO) said in a
statement.
With 5,231 MW, California leads the nation in installed
solar generation, including thermal and photovoltaic facilities,
according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.
Power generated from solar has more than doubled from June
2012 when the ISO recorded 2,071 MW of peak production, the ISO
said.
"This shows that California is making remarkable progress in
not only getting new resources approved and connected to the
grid, but making meaningful contributions in keeping the lights
on as well," Steve Berberich, president the California ISO, said
in a statement.
Electricity was being produced by 78 percent of the state's
installed solar capacity Saturday, well above the 20 percent of
nameplate electric capacity solar plants typically produce on an
annual basis, according to the Electric Power Research
Institute.
The record solar generation accounted for about 18 percent
of the state's 22,700-MW demand on Saturday, the ISO said, with
the ability to supply about 3 million homes.
"The milestones illustrate that we are well into a new era
when clean, renewable energy is shouldering its share of our
electricity needs," Berberich said.
California also has about 5,890 MW of wind generation,
second only to Texas which has 11,213 MW in commercial
operation.
California's wind, solar and geothermal resources make up
about 15,000 MW of the state's generation mix. California's wind
production record stands at 4,302 MW, set June 23, 2013.
Companies active in solar development in California include
NRG Energy Inc, First Solar Inc, NextEra Energy
Inc and AES Corp.