May 8 California will have enough power to meet
air conditioning demand this summer despite continued low
hydropower supplies due to an ongoing multi-year drought.
The California Independent System Operator (ISO), the power
grid operator for most of the state, said in a statement
released late Thursday that the grid will benefit from new
generation, mostly solar, stable imports and moderate peak
demand growth.
"It is always a challenge to operate the grid under the high
loads produced by sweltering summer temperatures, but our
analysis shows we have the resources available to meet
California's need this year," ISO CEO Steve Berberich said in
the statement.
"We will keep a close watch on the system, particularly in
Southern California where fires, high demand and transmission
congestion can cause concerns," he said.
Although the drought is reducing hydroelectric availability
to the lowest level in 10 years, the ISO said it will not have a
material impact on grid reliability.
The ISO said hydropower this summer could be reduced by
1,511 megawatts under anticipated conditions, to 2,733 MW under
extreme conditions.
Total generation capacity available from all resources is
expected to be 54,322 MW, while peak demand this summer is
projected to reach slightly over 47,000 MW.
Demand last summer peaked at 44,703 MW on September 15,
while the all-time summer peak was 50,270 MW set on July 24,
2006.
Since last summer, the ISO said generators added 2,328 MW of
new supply to the grid, with solar resources accounting for 96
percent of the interconnections.
Currently, about 6,700 MW of solar resources are connected
to the grid, with about 6,100 MW of wind. In total, the grid has
16,300 MW of renewable resources, representing about 25 percent
of total resources, the ISO said.
In addition, the ISO said it has identified about 1,840 MW
that will be available to reduce power usage by customers via
various programs if needed.
The biggest power companies in California include units of
PG&E Corp, Edison International, Sempra Energy
, NRG Energy Inc, Dynegy Inc and AES Corp
.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)