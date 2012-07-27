HOUSTON, July 27 Calpine Corp, which
operates the nation's largest fleet of efficient natural
gas-fired power plants, said the recent increase in gas prices
from 10-year lows and the return of coal-fired plants to meet
summer demand will temper the increased demand it has seen for
its power output.
Higher summer demand to meet air conditioning load means
more U.S. coal plants will run, but longer-term Calpine sees a
"significant" increase in the amount of coal generation that
will shut.
Houston-based Calpine produced 27 million megawatt-hours in
the second quarter, up 37 percent over the year-earlier quarter,
with higher output in the four major U.S. power regions where it
operates.
The second-quarter increase was led by a doubling of power
production in California where utilities are struggling to
replace lost output from two nuclear reactors which are shut for
an extended period.
In other markets, Calpine benefited from coal-to-gas
switching as utilities were able to buy power from gas plants
more cheaply than they can produce it from coal-fired plants as
an oversupply of gas depressed spot prices to the below $2.50
per million British thermal units.
Calpine's 91 power plants produced 56 million MWh in the
first six months of the year, up 44 percent from the first half
of 2011.
And that's ahead of the summer months, typically Calpine's
strongest quarter as power demand soars to meet air conditioning
demand.
Running its plants 24 hours a day helped reduce operating
costs per MWh, said Thad Hill, Calpine's chief operating
officer.
"The analogy we use is putting highway miles versus city
miles on a car," Hill said on a call with analysts.
As natural gas prices have crawled toward $3 per MmBtu in
Texas and $4 in eastern U.S. markets, the attraction of gas over
coal begins to diminish, Hill said.
Calpine expects utilities to run coal plants during the hot
summer months to meet higher baseload demand, meaning gas-fired
plants will be used to meet afternoon peak power needs.
"Everything is online and you're switching on and off, based
on the economics, versus having some coal plants that were laid
up," Hill said.
In the next few years, Calpine Chief Executive Officer Jack
Fusco said more affordable gas and the finalization of more
stringent environmental rules will only "significantly" increase
the amount of coal-fired generation to shut.
"Approximately 40 gigawatts of coal plants have already
announced retirements, much of which are smaller, older, less
efficient units," Fusco said.
While many shutdowns are attributed to pending environmental
regulation, the economics of sustainable lower gas prices play a
large role, Fusco said.
"In the current natural gas price environment, coal plants
are financially challenged, even before considering the
installation of expensive environmental retrofits like
scrubbers, SCRs and baghouses," he said.